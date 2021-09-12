CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

5 reasons why the Cardinals will beat the Titans in Week 1

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo by Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports) J.J. Watt. The Arizona Cardinals are set to begin the 2021 NFL season on the road against the Tennessee Titans. Waiting for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday are the Tennessee Titans, a team that has a revamped offense that looks to impose its will in the AFC South. The defending division champions acquired Julio Jones in the offseason to create a Nashville version of a “Big Three”.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones angers Titans Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Titans WR Julio Jones sounds off on Ryan Tannehill ahead of first game together

The Tennessee Titans grabbed NFL headlines with their acquisition of superstar wide receiver Julio Jones. Even before the move, many pegged them as the favorites to repeat as division winners in the AFC South, given the Deshaun Watson fiasco ongoing with Houston Texans, and the big question mark surrounding how good Carson Wentz can be for the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
FanSided

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry won’t bounce back anytime soon

NFL star Derrick Henry is well on his way towards building a Hall of Fame resume, but Tennessee Titans fans shouldn’t expect him to put up eye-popping numbers any time soon. Every game has different matchups and every season the Tennessee Titans play different opponents in September, but Derrick Henry’s lackluster performances are a constant. In no way does that mean that he isn’t a good running back, but it is a pattern.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
A.j. Brown
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
sports360az.com

VIDEO-Larry Fitzgerald Sr.: 0-1 Vikings, Patrick Peterson, Why Fitz Sr. Won’t Be at Sunday’s Game

The Arizona Cardinals secured a dominant 38-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in week one of the NFL season, and while it was exciting for fans in the valley to watch, it’s time to move on to week two. It will be the return of Patrick Peterson to the desert, as the Minnesota Vikings make the trip to State Farm Stadium on Sunday after a disappointing 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#On The Road#Nfl Season#Blue Sky#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals
Sporting News

NFL picks, predictions for Week 2: 49ers run over Eagles; Bengals, Colts, Giants keep upsets coming

It's only Week 2, but there are just three games between unbeaten teams on the NFL schedule. Two of those games are in the NFC. The San Francisco 49ers travel to Philadelphia in what could be one of the more-entertaining games of the day. The 49ers are a road favorite worth watching. New Orleans travels to Carolina for a matchup between NFC rivals. Will Jameis Winston build on an impressive Week 1 performance?
NFL
FanSided

Tennessee Titans schedule: JJ Watt plus 10 Cardinals to watch in Week 1

The Tennessee Titans have their hands full with the Cards in Week 1. For the second time in as many seasons, the Tennessee Titans enter the regular season in the National Football Season with something they haven’t consistently had for quite some time, tremendous expectations. You know their story well....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PODCAST: Cardinals-Titans preview, Week 1 depth chart reactions

The newest edition of the podcast has dropped. It covers all the latest about the Arizona Cardinals, including their Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and I start off talking about defensive tackle Jordan Phillips’ lastest stint on injured reserve and then make predictions — both bold and reasonable — for the 2021 season. We react to the initial depth chart, especially the news that Josh Jones will start at right guard, and then preview the Week 1 matchup against the Titans.
NFL
Arizona Sports

Cardinals jump in various power rankings after Week 1 victory over Titans

The Arizona Cardinals’ opening statement against the Tennessee Titans was reflected by major jumps in multiple NFL power rankings. The Cardinals improved their ranking by at least four spots at four major websites. The most dramatic improvement came from Yahoo! Sports. Frank Schwab’s latest power rankings put Arizona in sixth,...
NFL
chatsports.com

Tennessee Titans could be on upset alert versus Cardinals in Week 1

Tennessee Titans (Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports) The Tennessee Titans kick off their 2021 regular season against the Arizona Cardinals and while the Titans are favored in their season opener (by three points, per WynnBet), that’s a small line. You can best believe the Cardinals are going to bring everything they have.
NFL
arizonasports.com

Cardinals’ Week 1 depth chart slots Josh Jones in as starting RG vs. Titans

The Arizona Cardinals released their first depth chart of the regular season on Tuesday. And much like a lot of NFL depth charts during this time, the Cardinals certainly had some position decisions stand out more than others, starting with the offensive line. While the line was pretty much solidified...
NFL
USA Today

LOOK: Cardinals-Titans Week 1 Thursday full injury report

The Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans both returned to practice Thursday. Both teams had changes to their injury report. The Cardinals had linebacker Dennis Gardeck get downgraded, while the Titans had two players added, while receiver A.J. Brown returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday. The full report for both...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy