CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Start your week smart: 9/11, hospitals, Europe, tennis history, Capitol charges

By By Faith Karimi, CNN
KIMT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US paused to honor what it lost on September 11, 2001 -- and in the two decades since the terrorist attacks that changed the world. In services all over the country, bells rang, bagpipes wailed and tears flowed as the reading of thousands of victims' names marked the nation's collective grief years later.

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aberdeen News

The Week in History: Sept. 11-17

1777: During the American Revolution, forces under Gen. George Washington were defeated by the British in the Battle of Brandywine. 1941: Groundbreaking took place for the Pentagon, now headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense. 1972: Precision Industries, on U.S. Highway 12 east of Aberdeen, began operations. The company specialized...
ABERDEEN, SD
ABC Action News

'Accidents of history' likely saved Capitol on 9/11

WASHINGTON, DC — Author James Reston, Jr. has spent the past decade researching and writing a new historical fiction novel based on the September 11th attacks and recently spoke with ABC Action News I-Team investigator Adam Walser about the surprising turn of events he uncovered that likely saved one of our nation’s best-known symbols.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Marconews.com

9/11 attacks, 20 years later; US Open history; NFL Week 1: 5 things to know this weekend

America remembers the victims of the 9/11 attacks on 20th anniversary. Across the United States on Saturday, memorial events and observances will be held to honor the victims and remember the legacy of the September 11, 2001 attacks, when nearly 3,000 people were killed. Twenty years ago two planes, American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, crashed into the north and south towers of the World Trade Center in New York City before American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon in Northern Virginia. The passengers of United Airlines Flight 93 fought back against the hijackers before the plane crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, missing its intended target in Washington. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to visit all three sites where the attacks took place. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Shanksville with second gentleman Doug Emhoff before they join the Bidens at the Pentagon.
NFL
cheddar.com

Need2Know: Vax-or-Test, Declassified 9/11 Docs & Tennis History

Emma Raducanu, of Britain, reacts after scoring a point against Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) We'll send you the Need2Know newsletter every morning! Sign up here!. Here are the headlines...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fort Morgan Times

CAPITOL REVIEW: 9/11 taught lasting lessons in courage, vigilance, humility

On Sept. 11, 2001, Islamic terrorists on a murder-suicide mission flew commercial airliners into the two World Trade Center towers in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington. A fourth crashed in a Pennsylvania field. The attacks against our country unified Americans in a sense that’s almost inconceivable today....
PUBLIC SAFETY
KMIZ ABC 17 News

9/11 memorial trailer arrives at the Capitol ahead of Patriot Day

KINGDOM CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A mobile 9/11 memorial arrived Wednesday night in Jefferson City, ahead of planned weekend Patriot Day events. The memorial, being towed by a semi-truck in a 40-foot-long trailer, pulled into the Kingdom City Missouri Fire Fighter Memorial on Wednesday afternoon before a motorcade escorted it to the state's capital.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Ashanti
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Cyndi Lauper
KIMT

How to practice religion could be a big question for some space tourists

For centuries, a setting sun has signaled the end of fasting rituals on holidays such as Ramadan and Yom Kippur, a cue to tuck into a delicious meal after a full day of deprivation. But what if the sun's clockwork were to suddenly change, as it does for astronauts riding aboard the International Space Station, which whips around the Earth at 17,000 miles per hour, giving passengers 16 sunrises and sunsets each day?
RELIGION
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Europe#Rams#Us Capitol#Fbi#Americans#British#Prince Andrew#Iphone#Nike#Cnn#Mtv#Nbc#Cable News Network Inc
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Complex

R. Kelly Is Reportedly Having a Difficult Time Finding Someone to Buy His Publishing Catalog

​​​​​​R. Kelly is reportedly in desperate need of money and is looking to sell his entire catalog for below market value just to make ends meet. Earlier this month, R. Kelly’s lawyer Devereaux Cannick revealed that the singer funds are “depleted” at a court hearing, requesting free trial transcripts for his client. According to Billboard, Kelly’s catalog generates around $1.7 million a year in the United States but only a small portion of this amount actually hits Kelly’s account. This in addition to his ongoing criminal cases and civil battles leaves the singer strapped for cash.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Capitol
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy