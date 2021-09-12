Start your week smart: 9/11, hospitals, Europe, tennis history, Capitol charges

America remembers the victims of the 9/11 attacks on 20th anniversary. Across the United States on Saturday, memorial events and observances will be held to honor the victims and remember the legacy of the September 11, 2001 attacks, when nearly 3,000 people were killed. Twenty years ago two planes, American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, crashed into the north and south towers of the World Trade Center in New York City before American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon in Northern Virginia. The passengers of United Airlines Flight 93 fought back against the hijackers before the plane crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, missing its intended target in Washington. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to visit all three sites where the attacks took place. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Shanksville with second gentleman Doug Emhoff before they join the Bidens at the Pentagon.

