Are You Ready for the No Surprises Act?

physiciansweekly.com
 5 days ago

The No Surprises Act was signed into law on December 27, 2020, as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 (H.R. 133; Division BB – Private Health Insurance and Public Health Provisions). The law addresses surprise medical billing at the federal level, with most sections of the legislation taking effect by January 1, 2022. The Departments of Health and Human Services, Labor, and Treasury intend to issue guidance in the near future regarding their expectations related to good-faith compliance with the provisions in the Act, but what are these provisions, and what do they mean for healthcare professionals?

