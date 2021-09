SpaceX's all-civilian Inspiration4 crew are "healthy, happy and resting comfortably," the company said Thursday in its first update since the pioneering mission blasted off from Cape Canaveral the night before. The four American space tourists "traveled 5.5 times around Earth, completed their first round of scientific research, and enjoyed a couple of meals" before going to bed, Elon Musk's company said. Musk tweeted that he had personally spoken with the crew and "all is well." After waking up, they will get their first look out of the Dragon ship's cupola -- a large observation dome that has been fitted onto the vessel for the first time, in place of a docking mechanism.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 HOURS AGO