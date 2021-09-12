Pet of the week: Ace

Buttercup is as sweet and affectionate as she is beautiful — an adopter’s dream. Found lost and starving in a Lansdowne schoolyard by some concerned humans, Buttercup was apparently abandoned to fend for herself on the streets. This very special lady is 7-years young, spayed, tested negative, and up to date on her vet care and vaccines. As interesting as she is charming, Buttercup craves human attention and will come for pets and rub her face against your hands all day if you let her. She is not real fond of her carrier and has lots to say when she is in it, but she behaves like the perfect lady, both at home and at the vet. You could not find a better companion, so what are you waiting for? A flower so rare won’t last long. To learn more about Buttercup and other pets available for adoption, and to download an adoption application, please visit www.animalfriendsoflansdowne.org. Animal Friends of Lansdowne is a non-profit, all-volunteer community rescue, now in their seventeenth year of operation. Contact-free application process and pet delivery are assured.

LANSDOWNE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO