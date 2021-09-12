Zack: A new Gulf storm set to bring a wet week of weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s all over with, the dry air is on the way out and a wet weather pattern will take hold for the next several days if not the next week. Rain chances are quickly increasing for your Saints Sunday as tropical moisture begins to surge in from the Gulf. A good 60% storm coverage is expected for today with a building breeze. That breeze will help keep the rain moving but it will also act to start increasing our tide levels. If you live outside the levee system, be ready for rising tides over the next several days.