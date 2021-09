Any Brian De Palma is better than no Brian De Palma. That’s the way to look at any film from one of cinema’s greatest thriller directors. However, it’s a serious shame that 2019’s Domino feels like the master has had his edges shaved, leaving something of a generic thriller that fails to really register. Often seen as the enfant terrible of the 1970s Movie Brats, De Palma’s grandiose and operatic movies are often exercises in style over substance. Domino though is a movie that lacks substance and style, with just a few of De Palma’s trademarks left in place after a difficult shoot and an even more difficult post-production process.

