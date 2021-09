This week, my wife and I visited the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, just days before the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington D.C.. On the morning of September 11th, 19 foreign hijackers overtook 4 passenger planes and hit 3 targets: the north and south towers of the World Trade Center in New York, and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.. A fourth plane crashed in Shanksville, PA, after passengers rose up against the terrorists, which ultimately forced the plane to crash, killing everyone on board.

