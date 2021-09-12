CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harlan, IA

Gloria Ann Musich Obituary

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wFUua_0bth3ZSN00

A Mass of Christian Burial for 69-year old Gloria Ann Musich of Harlan, will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, September 14, at the St. Michaels Catholic Church in Harlan. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Portsmouth. The visitation is from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.at the Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. A Wake Service will be held at 7:00 p.m.

Gloria Ann Musich was born in Denison, Iowa on January 26, 1952. She was the fourth of nine children born to James and Marie (Rau) Grote. At the time of her birth, the family lived on a farm near Manilla. Gloria was baptized at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manilla. In 1955, the family moved to a farm east of Portsmouth. Gloria attended St. Mary’s School and received the sacraments of Reconciliation, Eucharist, and Confirmation at Our Lady of Fatima Church. After her freshman year, Gloria attended the Harlan Community High School where she graduated in 1970. Gloria then went on to attend Commercial Extension Business School in Omaha from 1970 – 1971.

On June 10, 1972, Gloria married Jan Randall at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Portsmouth. Gloria and Jan have one daughter, Christine, born in 1973. When Christine was born, Gloria and Jan lived in Portsmouth. Gloria and Jan divorced when Christine was young.

In 1980, Gloria moved to Harlan where she worked for Great Plains Lumber Company. Gloria married Rich Musich in 1983 and they divorced in 1988. Gloria then suffered a disabling stroke in 1990 and after extensive therapy she reentered the work force at CDS in Harlan in 1993. Gloria worked at CDS until she retired.

Gloria’s favorite pastime was probably spending time outdoors. Having grown up in a farm family with so many girls, she was often needed to help her dad with the farm work. She also loved sports. All that farm work made her strong, so she was a good softball player and an avid bowler. In recent years, Gloria loved walking outside. She could often be seen walking in the neighborhood taking in the fresh air and sunshine. When indoors, Gloria loved doing jigsaw puzzles. She always had a puzzle on her front room table. She also helped with various tasks at St. Michael’s Church.

Recent years became more of a struggle for Gloria because of continued health challenges. However, she stayed strong and maintained a positive attitude. Gloria died peacefully at Myrtue Memorial Hospital in Harlan on Sept. 11, 2021, attaining the age of sixty-nine years, seven months, and sixteen days. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Lloyd Grote.

She is survived by her daughter Christine (Jammie) Forney of Glenwood, Iowa; grandson Corey Dimon of Omaha, Nebraska; granddaughter Melissa Forney of Springfield, Missouri; siblings Linda (Bill) Anderson of Wheaton, Illinois; Mike (Mary) Grote of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Kathy (Mel) Sporrer of Portsmouth, Iowa; Leona (Dan) Bladt of Shelby, Iowa; Geralyn (Paul) Sachs of St. Augustine, Florida; Marita (Jay) Heiman of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Maxine (Mark) Gaul of Orange City, Iowa; sister-in-law Lee Grote of Omaha, Nebraska; nieces and nephews; other family members and friends.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Gloria Ann Musich please visit our Sympathy Store.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Ban on Mask Mandates Still In Effect For Iowa Private Schools

(Des Moines, IA) — Private schools in Iowa still have to follow the state law banning mask mandates. That’s according to letters sent out by Catholic dioceses and a school this week. This comes after a federal judge temporarily blocked the enforcement of the state’s ban on mask requirements in schools. Letters each from Dioceses of Des Moines and Sioux City state that the judge’s ruling only applied to public schools. A similar letter was sent out by Saint Cecilia School in Dubuque. The letters from the Des Moines diocese and Saint Cecilia state they will continue to encourage mask wearing, frequent handwashing and other prevention strategies.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Greyhound Park to close following shortened 2022 season

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — The last remaining dog-racing park in Iowa is closing amid a shortage of available greyhounds and the overall collapse of the racing industry. The Telegraph Herald reports that the Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque is hoping for one last season in 2022. Plans call for it to be shortened, lasting just a month or two, compared to 112 days of racing this year. But the park’s general manager, Brian Carpenter, conceded that even that may not be feasible. Dogs that raced in Dubuque frequently split their time between Iowa Greyhound Park and tracks in Florida, allowing the dogs to race year-round. But Florida got rid of greyhound racing. Carpenter said he doesn’t know if the park will get enough dogs.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

More Iowa School Districts Bringing Back Face Mask Requirements

(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines isn’t the only school district in Iowa to reinstate a face mask requirement today (Wednesday) for students and staff. The Iowa City Community School District is requiring face coverings in all school buildings following a unanimous vote by the school board Tuesday night. There are also new mask mandates in the Council Bluffs and Cedar Rapids schools. Sioux City school officials meet this (Wednesday) afternoon to consider a mask requirement to slow the spread of COVID-19. The moves come after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on a new state law that bans school districts from implementing mask mandates. Governor Kim Reynolds says the state is appealing the judge’s order.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harlan, IA
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Manilla, IA
City
Glenwood, IA
City
Portsmouth, IA
Harlan, IA
Obituaries
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
City
Denison, IA
State
Illinois State
State
Nebraska State
Western Iowa Today

Dr. Atkinson selected as an Iowa Hospital Hero

(Atlantic) Cass Health announced today that Seann Atkinson, DO, has been selected as an Iowa Hospital Association (IHA) 2021 Hospital Hero. He will be recognized in October during the IHA annual meeting, which will be held virtually. The Iowa Hospital Heroes award is presented to those who have performed a...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Orders Flags Half-Staff Friday For Marine Killed in Afghanistan

(Des Moines, IA) — Flags will be flying at half-staff across Iowa Friday in honor of a Marine from Red Oak who was killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. Twenty-three-year-old Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page and 12 other US service members were killed in the August 26th ISIS attack near the Kabul airport. Governor Kim Reynolds said in her order, “I join with Iowans and the nation in honoring the selfless and dedicated service of Cpl. Daegan Page who was taken much too soon. His sacrifice will serve as a constant reminder that the freedoms and liberties we enjoy as a country come at a heavy cost.” Page grew up in Red Oak and went to high school in Omaha. The Purple Heart recipient will be buried tomorrow with full military honors in Omaha.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 764 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, September 8 through Wednesday, September 15. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 352 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 70 in Crawford...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa posts 64 more COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to rise

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases in Iowa in the past seven days surged 51% compared to the previous week, and new COVID-19 hospital admissions also increased along with the number of patients requiring intensive care. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Wednesday there were 11,588 new positive cases in the past seven days. Another 64 deaths raised the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Iowa to 6,401. Iowa’s seven-day moving average of cases is at 1,487 new cases per day, a level not seen since the middle of last January. The 14-day rolling total of people in intensive care reached 2,107, the most since last Christmas. About 87% of ICU patients are not fully vaccinated.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Governor Makes Change In Main Spokesperson

(Des Moines, IA) Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a change for the person who serves as her main spokesperson. Communications director Pat Garrett is leaving that position to join the governor’s political team. Alex Murphy will step into the role of communications director. Murphy has held the same position with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Judge Declines To Halt Enforcement Of Iowa Law On Mask Requirements

(Des Moines, IA) — A judge in Polk County District Court has declined to halt the enforcement of an Iowa law on mask requirements in public schools. Frances Parr of Council Bluffs had sued the state of Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds, and several state officials. The suit was filed last month in Des Moines. Parr was seeking an order that would halt the enforcement of the law. She argued that it violates her constitutional rights. The judge determined there was no evidence any school board would immediately impose a mask mandate if the prohibition hadn’t been signed into law.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

3 State Universities In Iowa Experience Enrollment Declines

(Iowa City, IA) Fall enrollment is down at the three state universities The University of Northern Iowa saw a freshman class of one-thousand-554 students — an increase by about five percent — with enrollment at nine-thousand-231. That is down 291 students from last year. Iowa State’s fall enrollment is 30-thousand-708 — which is down by 11-hundred-17 students. The university saw a six percent increase in new first-year students. The University of Iowa’s total enrollment is 31-thousand-206, down 394 from fall 2020. Iowa has four-thousand-521 first-year students, up 11 from fall 2020.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pauley Jones Funeral Home#Wake Service#St Mary S School#Eucharist#Fatima Catholic Church#St Michael S Church#Council Bluffs#Paul Rrb Sachs#Sympathy Store
Western Iowa Today

Judge temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the state of Iowa to immediately halt enforcement of a law passed in May that prevents school boards from ordering masks to be worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Judge Robert Pratt said in an order signed Monday that the law substantially increases the risk of several children with health conditions of contracting COVID-19. Several parents with children that have various medical conditions sued the state. Pratt says he has looked at data on the effectiveness of masks to reduce spread of the virus and agrees with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics on mask wearing in schools.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

College Sports Weekly Recap

Quynton Younker, Sophomore, Defensive Line, Grand View. Ben Kingery, Sophomore, Linebacker, Northwestern College. -Northwestern beat Midland 35-29 in OT. Kingery made 1 tackle. Cale Billheimer, Senior, Cross Country, Simpson. -Did not compete at Grinnell. Clay Billheimer, Junior, Cross Country, Simpson. -Placed 86th at Grinnell. Noah Nelsen, Junior, Cross Country, Simpson.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy