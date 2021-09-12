CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congo president seeks review of mining contracts with China

Cover picture for the articleKinshasa [Congo], September 12 (ANI): Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has called for a review of mining contracts signed with Bejing in 2008 by the previous administration, in a bid to get fairer deals from China. Tshisekedi called for the "technical and financial details of Sino-Congolese contracts" at the next meeting,...

