Congo president seeks review of mining contracts with China

The ecological environment directly affects human life. One of the ecological environmental issues that China is presently facing is deterioration of the ecological environment due to mining. The pollution produced by mining causes the destruction of land, water bodies, the atmosphere, and vegetation resources and new geological problems that seriously impact human civilization and life. The main purpose of this study is to present an environmental assessment model of mine pollution to evaluate the eco-environment of mining. This study added mineral species and mining types into the factor layers and built an improved evaluation system to accurately evaluate the impact of mines on the eco-environment. In the non-mining area, the grades of the eco-environment were divided according to the Technical Criterion for Ecosystem Status Evaluation standard document. In the mining area, the grades of the assessment for the eco-environment were classified by a field survey. After comparing the accuracy of various methods, the support vector machine (SVM) model, with an accuracy of 94.8%, was chosen for the mining area, and the classification and regression tree (CART) model, with an accuracy of 89.36%, was chosen for the non-mining area. Finally, environmental assessment maps for the entire study area were generated. The results indicate that the mine environmental assessment system established by this study avoids the subjective limitations of traditional assessment methods, provides an effective method for assessing ecological quality, and will help relevant departments to plan for mine resources.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO