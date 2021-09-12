Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 2021 model has a detachable OLED display and 4 speakers

Enjoy flexibility with the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 2021 model. Its detachable form factor makes it convenient to use as both a tablet and a laptop. It also boasts stylus support, a fabric folio keyboard, and a helpful kickstand. What’s more, the lightweight Samsung OLED display provides 400 nits of brightness and has a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. But you’ll be happy to know that it emits 70% less blue light than typical LCD panels, supporting your eye health. Additionally, you get an immersive experience due to the four speakers with smart amplifier technology. Meanwhile, the 8MP 1080p FHD camera provides high-definition videos and images. Then, the 5MP front-facing camera also gives you 1,080p FHD resolution for streaming and video calls. Moreover, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c GEN 2 mobile platform keeps up with your games and to-do list. Best of all, Chrome OS makes it easy to access Google Drive.