CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 2021 model has a detachable OLED display and 4 speakers

By Lauren Wadowsky
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Enjoy flexibility with the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 2021 model. Its detachable form factor makes it convenient to use as both a tablet and a laptop. It also boasts stylus support, a fabric folio keyboard, and a helpful kickstand. What’s more, the lightweight Samsung OLED display provides 400 nits of brightness and has a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. But you’ll be happy to know that it emits 70% less blue light than typical LCD panels, supporting your eye health. Additionally, you get an immersive experience due to the four speakers with smart amplifier technology. Meanwhile, the 8MP 1080p FHD camera provides high-definition videos and images. Then, the 5MP front-facing camera also gives you 1,080p FHD resolution for streaming and video calls. Moreover, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c GEN 2 mobile platform keeps up with your games and to-do list. Best of all, Chrome OS makes it easy to access Google Drive.

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
mobilesyrup.com

Lenovo unveils new Windows 11 laptops, Chromebook Duet, tablets and earbuds

Lenovo unveiled several new products at its Tech World 2021 annual showcase, ranging from new laptops to earbuds, monitors and more. Let’s start with the new laptops, which include two new IdeaPads and a refresh of Lenovo’s popular Duet Chromebook. Lenovo’s IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon offers a 14-inch OLED display and up to AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800U chip with Radeon Graphics. Alternatively, customers can equip the Carbon 7 with Nvidia’s GeForce MX450 graphics.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Samsung's larger, stretchier OLED display technology is creepy and cool

Samsung showed off its flexible OLED display tech at Global Tech Korea 2021 this week. The demo shows a 13-inch OLED display that stretches based on what's being shown. Samsung hopes to utilize its improved display technology in form factors beyond foldable smartphones. At this week's Global Tech Korea 2021,...
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

LG XBOOM 360 wireless speaker delivers omnidirectional audio and doubles as a lantern

Purchase the LG XBOOM 360 wireless speaker for omnidirectional audio, thanks to its conical-cylindrical design, making it great for any space. Due to its unique form, this speaker aims sound in all directions with a powerful punch. Moreover, this speaker features 1 titanium 1-inch tweeter and a 5.25-inch glass woofer to deliver well-balanced audio. In fact, the glass fiber woofer delivers a clear mid-range and dynamic bass while the tweeter preaches the high-frequency range. Furthermore, the LG XBOOM 360 offers a 10-hour battery life and a carry handle, making it a suitable party companion. When not in use, use it as a lantern as it provides 360-degree mood lighting with 3 presets: Ambience, Nature, and Party. So, whether you’re looking to liven up the party or relax, there’s a setting for you. Finally, it’s available in 3 shades: Beige, Burgundy, Charcoal Black, and Peacock Green.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chromebook#Laptop#Duet#Oled#Lcd#Fhd#Qualcomm
xda-developers

ASUS launches the ExpertBook B5 business laptop with an OLED display

ASUS has announced a series of new PCs for businesses during an event titled Create the Uncreated. There are a few laptops, desktops, and even an all-in-one. The highlight of the lineup is probably the ASUS ExpertBook B5 OLED, which, as the name suggests, comes with an OLED display. The...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

ASUS announces all-new creator laptops with 16:10 OLED displays

Today, ASUS is announcing a bunch of new laptops that are aimed at creators, and it’s all about OLED displays. The company said they have the first DisplayHDR 600 True Black certified screens, and the true blacks are due to the OLED technology, as the panels aren’t backlit like traditional LCDs. They’re also factory calibrated to be PANTONE Validated, and they have “cinema-grade” 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Google
PC Gamer

VESA adds a brighter HDR level for OLED and future microLED displays

The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) has expanded its DisplayHDR program to include a new DisplayHDR 600 True Black performance tier. It's one of three 'True Black' certifications, and it is exclusive to emissive technologies such as organic light emitting diode (OLED) and, when the time comes, microLED displays. A...
TECHNOLOGY
Wired

Review: Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable

Bright, sharp 3:2-ratio screen. Great keyboard. Powerful enough for everyday use. Good, all-day battery life. Trackpad is unreliable. Pricey for what you get. Should you get a laptop or a tablet? Both? This is the question behind the success of Microsoft's Surface Pro series. It's a laptop. It's a tablet. It's not the best at either, but it's good enough for most people.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Asus refreshes ProArt range with OLED displays, AMD or Intel chips

Asus announced updates to its ProArt range of laptops at the Create the Uncreated event on Thursday. The Studiobook, Zenbook, and Vivobook ranges are getting new models featuring 4K OLED displays, as well as the choice between an Intel or AMD processor. The Studiobook range is the most expensive of...
COMPUTERS
marketresearchtelecast.com

High-contrast OLED displays: DisplayHDR True Black 600 as the highest classification

The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) is expanding the DisplayHDR True Black screen standard intended for OLED panels with a new classification: DisplayHDR True Black 600. The name is derived from the required peak brightness of 600 candelas per square meter (cd / m²), which is only available in the Center of the screen (10 percent of the total surface) must be reached. The previous maximum was 500 cd / m² (DisplayHDR True Black 500).
TECHNOLOGY
Trusted Reviews

What is OLED? A complete guide to the display technology

Wondering what an OLED display is? You’ve come to the right place – we’ve got all the details on why OLED screens are better than the alternatives. OLED and AMOLED displays have taken over the phone market in 2021, appearing on flagships from the likes of Apple, Samsung, Google, Huawei and more.
ELECTRONICS
technave.com

Redmi K50 expected to feature 120W fast charging and 120Hz OLED display

Xiaomi is the pioneer of 120W wired fast charging technology by launching the first device that supports it. After that, the Chinese tech company also became the first in realizing 100W wireless charging power. When it's challenging itself to innovate higher charging capacity, the previous ones will be moving to more budget devices. According to a source, next year's Redmi K50 will come with support for 120W charging capacity.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro offers a 12.6-inch, 120Hz AMOLED display at an affordable price

Lenovo is one of the few remaining companies making higher-end Android tablets and the Tab P12 Pro is one of the most compelling options I've seen in recent years. Its 12.6-inch AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and a sharp 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution makes it an amazing option for content consumption or creation, and best of all, the tablet starts at just $609.99.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Lenovo has a new laptop with a 14-inch 90Hz OLED display

Lenovo is announcing a couple of new Windows 11 laptops today. They include the IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon – the world’s lightest 14-inch OLED laptop – and the IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro. But yes, they’re Windows 11 laptops. Coming in October, they’re among the first new PCs to ship with...
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

Lenovo announces Yoga Slim 7 Carbon, the world’s lightest 14-inch OLED laptop

Lenovo today announced the new Yoga Slim 7 Carbon, the world’s lightest 14-inch OLED laptop. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon is powered by up to 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Series processors with AMD Radeon Graphics, up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD and an optional NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics. This laptop will deliver up to 14.5 hours of battery life with its 61WHrs battery. The Yoga Slim 7 Carbon laptop measures just 14.9mm at its thinnest point and weighs just 1.1kg (2.37 lbs). The main highlight of this laptop is its OLED display, read about it below.
YOGA
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
343
Followers
1K+
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy