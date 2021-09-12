JBL Quantum 350 Wireless gaming headset has a directional voice-focus boom microphone

Amplify music, podcasts, and videos with the JBL Vibe 100TWS true wireless Bluetooth earbuds. They feature 8 mm drivers to deliver deep bass that feels like a concert in your ears. Moreover, achieve better control over your listening experience with Dual Connect. This feature gives you the option of streaming music through a single bud or both buds. Use this technology to remain aware of your surroundings or to continue listening to music through one earbud while the other charges. Ergonomically shaped, the JBL Vibe 100TWS feels gentle in your ears, even after hours of use. You’ll also receive ear tips in 3 sizes, enabling you to choose the best fit for you. Finally, these Bluetooth earbuds only weigh 46.3 grams, so they’re pocket friendly and convenient for days when you’re on the go. You can even wear them for intense workouts without any buildup of pressure in your ears.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO