JBL Quantum 350 Wireless gaming headset has a directional voice-focus boom microphone

By Amy Poole
 4 days ago
Game for up to 22 hours with the JBL Quantum 350 Wireless gaming headset. This gaming accessory features a directional voice-focus boom microphone, so other players can hear you clearly no matter the background noise. Most importantly, it puts you in the center of every moment. So you can hear both quiet footsteps and loud laser blasts. Furthermore, this gaming headset ensures that you never miss a moment with lossless 2.4G wireless. Designed with lightweight memory foam ear cushions, it lets you game for long periods with maximum comfort. And, if you need to charge them, the speed charge provides 1 hour of play after a 5-minute boost. Best of all, Power and Play allows charging during gameplay so you never miss a single moment. Finally, switch from multiple devices or move around while still hearing and feeling every sound.

thegadgetflow.com

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns.

