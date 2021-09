To us, there aren’t many cooler cars out there than old racers, most of which wind up scrapped or used for parts. This 1993 Ford Thunderbird NASCAR Winston Cup racer currently up for grabs at Cars & Bids certainly fits that mold as a somewhat rare survivor that was actually driven in competition by Jimmy Means, Brad Teague, and Jimmy Hensley, among others. Now, this cool old stock car is looking for a new home and appears ready to hit the track for any number of vintage racing events.

