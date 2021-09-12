CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SWARK’s Special Occasions – September 12th Birthday & Anniversary Messages For Our Readers

By April Lovette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to SWARK.Today’s newest amenity for our readers! SWARK’s Special Occasions is where you, the reader, can send in a birthday and/or anniversary message to a friend or loved-one to celebrate the momentous occasion. Just send an email to news@swark.today with the phrase “special occasion” in the subject line, and add the person’s name, the date you want it posted, and your special occasion message in the body of the email. See who has birthday/anniversary messages below!

