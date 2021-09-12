SWARK’s Special Occasions – September 12th Birthday & Anniversary Messages For Our Readers

Harry appeared on Dax Shepard's podcast and revealed his goal as a father was to stop the cycle of "genetic pain" passed down from his own dad Prince Charles, something that left many inside the Palace reeling. He said: "I don't think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I've experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on, basically. "It's a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on. "How can I change that for my own kids?"

