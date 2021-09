Interested in making new friends, learning about social justice & getting involved in community service? Join us for the Social Action Open House on Wednesday, September 15th at 12:00pm in the Social Action Suite (Student Commons 203). You can sign up for weekly community service opportunities and learn more about our social action programs. Email Jacquie at jacquie.martin@manhattan.edu with any questions. All are welcome!

ADVOCACY ・ 6 DAYS AGO