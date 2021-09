In a 2020 interview with Bandcamp surrounding the release of Santa Cruz hardcore band Gulch’s excellent debut album Impenetrable Cerebral Fortress (order on metallic silver with neon splatter vinyl), guitarist/mastermind Cole Kakimoto said, "We had a plan before this LP came out, and we may stick to it and we may not, but the plan was: come out with the LP, use that as a jump pad to go to the next level, then self-release an EP like a year later and then break up immediately.” It now appears that they’re more or less sticking to it.

