NFL Rumors and news as Week 1 of the NFL regular season quickly approaches who are currently the top 5 NFL teams? Who could sign Tre Boston? Will there ever be a Deshaun Watson trade? Can the Chiefs make another Super Bowl run? Does Denver have a top tier defense? Did the 49ers improve their defense by signing Josh Norman? Chat Sports host Tom Downey answers all of your questions heading into the first week of the 2021 NFL Season in this edition of Rumors Mailbag. Be sure to subscribe so you never miss another mailbag! http://www.youtube.com/chatsportstv?s... Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are two of the most clutch Quarterbacks currently in the NFL, but who would you rather have leading your team in a two minute drill?

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO