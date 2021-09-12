CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Kowar is worth another look

By Micah Henry
nbcsportsedge.com
 4 days ago

www.nbcsportsedge.com

Yardbarker

Kowar shines, but Royals fall in extras 5-3

Really good start, really bad finish. After blowing a prime opportunity to win the game in extras, the Royals fell to the Cleveland Indians in 11 innings on Wednesday night 5-3. It marked the 10th consecutive loss to Cleveland. In his first start since early June, Jackson Kowar took the ball and faced one of the hottest offenses in baseball. Contrary to his first two Major League starts, Kowar appeared to be calm, cool, and collected. His mechanics were smooth, he didn’t chomp his gum so viciously, and his stuff was electric. After allowing a lead-off single in the first, Kowar picked up a strikeout on a 98-mph fastball, picked off a runner, and got an infield pop up. In the bottom of the first, the Royals opened the scoring off left-hander Logan Allen. With the bases loaded and one out, Michal A. Taylor poked a sacrifice fly to right field — giving Kansas City a 1-0 lead. Kowar followed up his first inning with another scoreless frame in the second. It wasn’t all about Kowar on Wednesday.
MLB
Yardbarker

Why a Jackson Kowar Resurgence Is Much Bigger Than One Start

In 2018, the Kansas City Royals selected 43 players in the MLB draft. One of the noticeable themes for the Royals in this draft was the number of college players taken — 34. To narrow this draft down even more, they selected 26 pitchers. The organization would string together four picks in a row that are now contributing at the major league level: Brady Singer, Jackson Kowar, Daniel Lynch and Kris Bubic.
MLB
MLB

Kowar, Mondesi make impact, but Royals fall

KANSAS CITY -- The Royals were only able to add two extra players to their big league unit on Wednesday, as the annual September expansion of rosters was trimmed down to just 28 this season. Kansas City’s two additions, Jackson Kowar and Adalberto Mondesi, were called on right away as they both found themselves in the starting lineup.
MLB
Royals Review

Kowar lit up in 7-3 loss to Orioles

It wasn’t a good night for Jackson Kowar, who was lit up by baseball’s worst team on Tuesday night. The Royals lost 7-2 to the Baltimore Orioles, evening their series at one win apiece. Baltimore jumped on Kowar with four first inning runs. They added two more in the third...
MLB
MLB

Kowar strings together 6 frames with slider

BALTIMORE -- It wasn’t the start that right-hander Jackson Kowar wanted, but he made the most of it. After falling behind early on a pair of two-run homers, Kowar rebounded to retire 12 of the last 14 batters he faced in the Royals’ 7-3 loss to the Orioles on Tuesday night at Camden Yards.
MLB
Kansas City Star

Jackson Kowar got ‘too cute’ early in Kansas City Royals’ loss to Orioles

Progress isn’t always steady, and first innings aren’t always pretty. Kansas City Royals rookie pitcher Jackson Kowar followed up last week’s solid return-to-the-majors outing with a much rockier start on Tuesday night. While the Baltimore Orioles capitalized on Kowar’s mistakes almost immediately, he once again walked off the mound after...
MLB
ksal.com

Kowar shakes off tough 1st against O’s in loss

BALTIMORE — It wasn’t the start that right-hander Jackson Kowar wanted, but he made the most of it. After falling behind early on a pair of two-run homers, Kowar rebounded to retire 12 of the last 14 batters he faced in the Royals’ 7-3 loss to the Orioles on Tuesday night at Camden Yards.
MLB
