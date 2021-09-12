CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky man accused of hanging jugs of gas in mobile home, before setting it on fire

 4 days ago
A Kentucky man has been indicted on charges including use of a weapon of mass destruction and arson after the sheriff’s office said he hung jugs of gasoline inside a mobile home and started a fire.

According to a post from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, a Pulaski County grand jury has indicted Ryan C. Daulton, 32, of Old Salts Road with the following charges:

  • Arson, 2nd Degree
  • Use of a Weapon of Mass Destruction (3rd Degree)
  • Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree
  • Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree

On May 30, 2021, a deputy with the Pulaski Sheriff’s Office responded to a structural fire on Old Salts Road in Somerset.

Investigators discovered that Daulton had hung gallon jugs of gasoline throughout the mobile home. There were gallon jugs of gasoline sitting on the floor. There was also a gas cylinder with a torch head attached and propane tanks in different parts of the trailer.

A firefighter from the Science Hill Fire Unit had entered the residence, creating a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury to him or any other first responders going into the residence, a press release from the sheriff’s office reported. No firefighters or first responders were injured.

Daulton lived at the residence, but did not own it. The residence was severely damaged by the fire.

