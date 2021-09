When you start an eating plan, you may have certain lifestyle goals in mind. These outcomes could range from trimming down your waistline, all the way to a full-body transformation. While many dieters focus on changing aspects of their outer appearance, they may forget how their eating patterns affect their brains. This important organ should get as much attention as your heart, lungs, or any other vital organ. According to The World Federation of Neurology, brain health affects a person's ability to communicate, make proper decisions, and live a healthy lifestyle. A number of factors contribute to this organ's health, including sleep patterns, exercise, and diet.

NUTRITION ・ 2 DAYS AGO