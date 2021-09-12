CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cable, WI

Betty Giloy

APG of Wisconsin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty J. Giloy, 89, of West Bend and formerly of Cable, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Samaritan Health Care Center in West Bend. Betty Jane was born Nov. 20, 1931, in Greenwood, Wisconsin, the daughter of Leo and Ethel (Turner) Sischo. Betty moved to the Neillsville area at age 5 and attended county schools and Neillsville High School. In 1953, Betty moved to Milwaukee to work for Master Lock. Betty was joined in marriage to Vernon Giloy on Jan. 23, 1954. In 1980, Betty and Vernon moved to Cable, where she worked for several resorts. She was an active member of the Cable United Church of Christ and volunteered for the American Birkebeiner.

