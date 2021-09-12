Letter: Hochul is busy making mistake after mistake

A writer in the Sept. 8 edition was “infuriated” by a previous writer who suggested that hitting anti-vaxxers in the wallet is a good test to see just how devoted they are. In essence, an unvaccinated person who ends up needing health care due to Covid-19 would have their insurance claims for Covid-19 treatment denied. It was an excellent argument. More importantly, they never said the theoretical patient be denied health care, only that the willingly unvaccinated bear the financial burden of that health care as a price for their proverbial freedom. Theoretical arguments aside, in reality, many self-insured companies already plan on raising the cost of health insurance to their employees who are not vaccinated. So just how far behind are the insurance companies themselves on what the original writer was suggesting?

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO