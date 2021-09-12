CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Hochul is busy making mistake after mistake

Buffalo News
 4 days ago

Now that our new governor is about to make her second mistake, that is stopping landlords from evicting nonpaying residents, has anybody asked an important question? That is, what did all these nonpaying residents do with the extra money they received during the Covid-19 panic? That extra money was above and beyond the free rent that they were getting during the first rent reprieve. They sure had more money to spend than us retirees have.

Comments / 0

