The Atlanta Hawks surprised everyone during the 2020-21 NBA season as they made it to the Eastern Conference Finals and took the Milwaukee Bucks to six games. This looks like just the beginning for a youthful Hawks team that has key pieces like Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter, and a newly re-signed John Collins. In addition to handing Collins a massive five-year extension, the Hawks kept Lou Williams and Solomon Hill around as they will run it back with practically the same team next season.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO