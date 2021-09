Have you checked your wellness lately? If not, you might consider heading to Carillon Miami Wellness Resort spa, which was just named one of the best spas in the country. Travel + Leisure celebrated the luxury resort spa as one of the best spas in the United States, along with such heavy hitters as Arizona’s Canyon Ranch, in its World’s Best Awards survey. Readers rate properties — including top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, and airlines — on accommodations and facilities, treatments, service, food, and overall value.

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO