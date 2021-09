This year I didn't plant much outside. Most everything is going into the hydroponic systems that haven't been built yet. What I did plant outside ended up being about four weeks late, but the harvest seems to be coming a little early. Of course the peppers haven't stopped for the last two years because of the hydroponics and I have to say that it's been nice canning a little bit at a time rather than spending days in the kitchen in one stretch. Most of you will have it all crammed into a tight schedule because the harvest always seems to come in all at once. I'm looking forward to starting my tomatoes later this month. I will be canning or selling them probably about Christmas. Imagine that, fresh tomatoes at Christmas. It's also cooler at that time of year to process food. Those of you who can or otherwise process their harvest know what I mean. So that you can get the most out of your veggies, here are a few tips to keep them fresh and tasty until either eaten or processed.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO