Menomonie, WI (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Wisconsin are reporting the arrest of a St. Pau man suspected in the deaths of four Minnesotans. A news release issued by the Dunn County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Darren McWright was apprehended in St. Paul and is being held in the Ramsey County Jail. An arrest warrant has also been issued for another Twin Cities man suspected of being involved in the murders. He has been identified as 38-year-old Antoine Suggs. Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd says it's believed Suggs is also in the Twin Cities area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO