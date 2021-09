Six of the seven largest shale plays in the U.S. will see an increase in natural gas production in October according to the latest monthly Drilling Productivity Report (DPR) issued by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The Marcellus/Utica, collectively lumped together as “Appalachia” in the report, will see an estimated increase of 74 MMcf/d (million cubic feet per day) in production next month. The M-U’s chief rival, the Haynesville, will see an increase of 82 MMcf/d. The oil-based Permian will see an increase in natgas production of 63 MMcf/d.

