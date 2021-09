SAN ANGELO, TX – The Harris Poll, an American market research and analytics company, released results of a study Wednesday regarding the chances of people who have cut ties do to being an anti-vaxxer. Here are some of the results from the poll. One-third (33%) of vaccinated Americans report cutting ties in some way with friends, family members, or acquaintances who remain unvaccinated. Three-quarters (76%) of vaccinated Americans say they are concerned with the fact that some of their family members are unvaccinated, including nearly half (46%) who are very concerned. Two-thirds (67%)…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO