N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7

The LA Angels are now 70-73 after dropping two of three to the Houston Astros. They are now 10 games out of the playoffs, and you can kiss those hopes goodbye. It was a disappointing series, but I didn’t expect much of a different outcome to be honest. There were three discouraging aspects from this series in general, and at this point it feels like I’m only watching for Shohei Ohtani, Jared Walsh, Jo Adell, and Brandon Marsh. This season isn’t fun anymore.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO