The Park Rapids City Council received a farewell report Tuesday from Cynthia Jones with the Park Rapids Downtown Business Association (DBA). Jones thanked the city for allowing the DBA to use the second block of Main Avenue South for this summer’s 2nd Street Stage events. She singled out Bob Wills for blocking off the street and the city police officers who patrolled the concerts and gave badges to children.

PARK RAPIDS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO