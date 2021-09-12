CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

The Decades: 1900s

 4 days ago
As we celebrate the 150th birthday of Hutchinson and Reno County, we want to go through the years, decade by decade, to see how things have changed and — remarkably — how they have stayed the same. This would not be possible without the efforts of Steve Harmon, the Reno County Museum, and the Hutchinson Public Library, who have made a great effort to supply us with the information and photos that you’ll see in this 15-part series. We hope you enjoy it.

Hutch Post

Solar farm approved by Reno County Commissioners

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a solar farm in the far northeast corner of Reno County. "It's averaging about a dollar a kilowatt," said commissioner Daniel Friesen. "This is an expected $1.4 million investment in the county in an area that probably would never see that kind of investment if we hadn't fostered this."
Hutch Post

Reno County offering assistance for Medicare Part D paperwork

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Department on Aging announced Wednesday that the open enrollment period for 2022 Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plans will be held from October 15 through December 7. The Reno County Department of Aging will once again partner with trained SHICK volunteers from the Reno...
Hutch Post

Emergency declaration extended for 60 days

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar asked for a longer extension of the county's emergency declaration on Tuesday than the agenda originally called for. "What I'm actually going to request this morning is an extension for 60 days," Weishaar said. "All the way back on March...
Hutch Post

Poverty simulation coming up October 11

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The United Way and Resilience Reno County invite members of the community to participate in an event to help build a stronger Reno County. The "Welcome to the State of Poverty" simulation will be October 11th. Participants can choose from either of two opportunities, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Pavilion located at Hutchinson Regional Healthcare Center.
Hutch Post

County Planning Commission to address shooting range permit

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Planning Commission will revisit a request from Mid States Materials to establish an aggregate storage yard just west of Nickerson. The matter was tabled after the company revised its plans for the property. The commission also heard from Nickerson USD 309 Superintendent Curtin Nightingale who expressed concerns about the extra truck traffic around the high school.
Hutch Post

Evergy: Know where power lines are during harvest

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Corn harvest is happening across Central Kansas and Evergy is asking farmers to pay attention to the location of power lines when they are using equipment. "We want to make sure that farmers know the size of their equipment and where the power lines are," said Beverly...
Hutch Post

Tickets on sale for Brewfest

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tickets are now on sale for the annual Hutch Rec Brewfest. This year's event will coincide with the fall festival Oct. 2. Ten area breweries will showcase their best brews in the downtown area. The event runs from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tickets are $40 through Sept. 30 and $50 Oct. 1 and 2.
Hutch Post

Kelly: 'Don't have any intention' of mandating vaccines

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said Thursday that vaccine mandates are not a direction she plans to go right now. "I don't have any intention of going down that road right now," Kelly said. "I think what we are doing with vaccines and taking them out to the community, taking them out to places where people feel comfortable and trust those around them is the road that we're going to continue on down now."
Hutch Post

County commission puts moratorium on wind for now

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of Reno County Commissioners made two motions regarding wind farms on Tuesday. "I would move to declare a moratorium on any industrial Commercial Wind Energy Conversion Systems (CWECS) in Reno County through December 27, 2021 and direct staff and the planning commission to draft and provide notice of a public hearing for a separate zoning regulation text agreement prohibiting industrial CWECS in the present zoned area for commissioners consideration," said chairman Ron Hirst.
Hutch Post

Fire causes minor damage to display booth at the Kansas State Fair grandstand

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Crews responded to the grandstand area at the Kansas State Fair around 10 a.m. for a fire. Kansas Highway Patrol advised flames and smoke were visible from the south end of the Grandstands. Fire was located in a vendor space that sold T-shirts and leather goods, called European Leather. Bystanders used fire extinguishers to knock down the flames prior to fire department arrival. Firefighters overhauled the area and extinguished hot spots. Fire damage was limited to the affected booth space.
Hutch Post

🎙 Kan. homeless advocate: Eviction surge puts families in peril

TOPEKA — A founder of the Family Promise organization dedicated to working with homeless families with children is alarmed at how COVID-19 and the government’s response to the pandemic undercut vulnerable people in Lawrence. Joe Reitz, a retired University of Kansas business professor who helped start the interfaith organization in...
Hutch Post

Employees, fire crews contain large diesel spill at Kan. plant

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities cleaned up a large diesel spill Tuesday night in Topeka. Just before 11p.m., fire crews responded to a diesel spill located at Mars Chocolate, 100 SW Mars Boulevard, according to Public Information Officer Alan Stahl. Crews found a large diesel fuel spill caused by a crushed fuel tank...
Hutch Post

Kansas State Fair schedule: September 14, 2021

Remembering Our Fallen from Kansas | Pride of Kansas Building. Construction Careers Alliance for Kansas | Ad Astra. FFA/4H Exhibit Displays | 4H Centennial Hall, Kansas Showcase. Competitive Exhibits Displays | Oz Gallery, Domestic Arts Building, Lake Talbott East, Lake Talbott West, Pride of Kansas Building. TASTY TUESDAY. $2.00 concessions...
Hutch Post

Discovery of invasive bug bad news for state of Kansas

A 4-H student presenting a project at the Kansas State Fair has inadvertently triggered a state and federal investigation into a nasty, unwelcome bug. Known as the spotted lanternfly, the Asian bug secretes a sticky substance that can prevent plants and trees from performing photosynthesis. In many cases, it ends up killing the plant.
Hutch Post

🎥 Community pleads with Kan. shooting suspect to turn himself in

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The search continues for the suspect accused in the nightclub shooting in Wichita that killed one man and injured five women. During a Wednesday afternoon news conference, members of the community including Wichita Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson asked the suspect 22-year-old Keshawn Dawson to turn himself in. Wichita Police Captain Jason Stephens said authorities do not know where Dawson is in hiding. Police have received information that suggests he may be in south Wichita, according to Stephens. There is a reward of up to $2500 through Crime Stoppers for information in the case that leads to an arrest.
Hutch Post

USD 308 changes its COVID policy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Because of the large number of quarantines involving USD 308 students and staff, the Hutchinson School Board made changes to its COVID policies during Monday’s meeting. “We’ve had about 400 quarantines so far this school year,” Superintendent Mike Folks said. “With the mask mandate and with the...
