Noteworthy: Nkemdiche is back in the NFL after earning a spot on the practice squad of the Seahawks, who signed the 2016 first-round pick to a contract in April. The former No. 1 high school prospect in the nation did not play in the NFL in 2020, but played previously with Arizona and Miami. He has played in 29 career games with six starts, recording 51 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks. His best season was 2018 with the Cardinals with 36 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks before a season-ending knee injury. After being waived/failed physical by Arizona in the summer of 2019, he signed with Miami and was released in November, a week before he was suspended by the commissioner for two weeks for unspecified reasons.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO