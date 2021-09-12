CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Story County, IA

Story, Boone counties 2 of 30 that $4.5 million carbon sequestration pipeline would run through

By Danielle Gehr, Ames Tribune
 4 days ago

A meeting Monday will let Story County residents know how an emissions-reducing pipeline stretching through 30 Iowa counties might impact them. Alden company Summit Carbon Solutions, owned by Bruce Rastetter's Summit Agricultural Group, is proposing a $4.5 billion pipeline that would permanently sequester carbon from biofuels plants — including Nevada's Lincoln Way Energy.

