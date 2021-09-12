Twins beat Royals Saturday

The Minnesota Twins blew out Kansas City to even the series, while high school soccer and volleyball teams were busy traveling the state and competing on Saturday. - The Twins hit five home runs to beat the Royals 9-2. Jorge Polanco led the way for Minnesota with three RBIs. Michael Pineda threw three strikeouts and allowed five hits and one run in the first five innings. The bullpen combined for five hits, one run, and three strikeouts as well. The Twins improve to 63-79 and the Royals fall to 64-78. The teams will close out the series with game three on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:00 a.m. on AM 1390 and 95.3 FM Granite City Sports.

4 DAYS AGO