Kidder County, ND

Second case of cattle anthrax reported in Kidder County

By Madison Quinn
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota agriculture officials have confirmed a second case of cattle anthrax in Kidder County. The case was confirmed by on Friday. The first case was reported in August. Officials say producers in the county and surrounding areas should check with their veterinarians to see if they should start vaccinating. The disease is caused by bacterial spores that can lie dormant in the ground for decades and become active under ideal conditions, such as drought.

kfgo.com

