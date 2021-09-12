1 dead in Shreveport officer-involved shooting Saturday night
SHREVEPORT, La. - One person died in an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport Saturday night, Louisiana State Police said. Troopers have taken over the investigation at the request of Shreveport police. Officers originally responded to the Circle K at Linwood Avenue and West 70th Street to a loitering/trespassing call. Details of what occurred between the officer and deceased person have not been released.www.iberianet.com
