K-State wins, Thompson injured

 4 days ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State held on to beat Southern Illinois 31-23 despite losing starting quarterback Skylar Thompson in the first quarter. Deuce Vaughn scored a rushing touchdown with less than two minutes for the final margin. The Kansas State defense forced a fumble on the next possession to seal the win. The Wildcats held the Salukis scoreless in the second half. Thompson appeared to suffer a non-contact injury in attempting to block for running back Vaughn.

Sporting KC wins over Minnesota Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi and Johnny Russell scored in the first half and Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 4-0 on Wednesday night. Kansas City has scored in 28 consecutive home regular-season matches dating to August 2019, the longest active streak in MLS. Minnesota has won just two of its last 13 away matches, including the playoffs.
Wind Surge split, magic number is two

WICHITA — The Wichita Wind Surge are one win away from clinching a playoff spot after a split with Arkansas on Wednesday at Riverfront Stadium. The Travelers finished off game one that was started on Tuesday with a 10-5 win, but the Surge came back in the nightcap with a 6-4 triumph.
Surge, Travelers game suspended Tuesday

Wichita, KS—Tuesday night’s game between the Wichita Wind Surge and the Arkansas Travelers was suspended due to rain with two out in the top of the 5th inning. Arkansas led 4-1 when the tarp was put on the field and the game will be picked up from that point. Tuesday’s...
Mahomes player of week again, sets franchise record

KANSAS CITY, MO — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award for his performance on Sunday in the victory over the Cleveland Browns. Mahomes has now won the award a franchise record six times for a quarterback, passing Hall of Famer Joe...
Royals looking at options for when lease is up in 2031

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals are evaluating options for once their lease expires at Kauffman Stadium. Owner John Sherman says a new downtown ballpark is a possibility. The Royals are tied to the 53-year-old stadium until 2031 under terms of a public-private partnership. The team must...
NFLPA president believes coach needs discipline for Sunday incident

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns center JC Tretter believes Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis should be disciplined by the NFL for his role in a sideline skirmish with Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. on Sunday. Harrison was ejected from Cleveland’s 33-29 loss in the first quarter after he forcefully pushed Lewis, who shoved the Browns safety after coming over to help Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Tretter, the NFLPA’s president, didn’t condone Harrison’s behavior, but said Lewis needs to be held accountable by the league for his actions. An NFL spokesman said the incident is under review and that Harrison will not be suspended.
Royals win over A's Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning, the Kansas City bullpen bailed out starter Jackson Kowar and the Royals rallied from an early six-run hole to beat Oakland 10-7. Kyle Isbel hit his first career homer and Hunter Dozier also went deep for the Royals. Jake Brentz earned the win and Scott Barlow picked up a save for Kansas City. Yusmeiro Petit took the loss after giving up Perez's 43rd home run of the season.
Benintendi named American League Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Major League Baseball announced Monday that Andrew Benintendi has been named American League Player of the Week for the period of Sept. 6-12. During that time, the Royals’ outfielder batted .500 (14-for-28) with three doubles, three homers and led all Major League players in hits and RBI (14).
