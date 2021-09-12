White Sox's Michael Kopech: Fans five in loss
Kopech walked one and struck out five over 2.1 scoreless relief innings in Saturday's 9-8 extra-inning loss to Boston. The White Sox dug into the bullpen early because starter Dylan Cease was tagged for seven runs in the third inning and had shaky command throughout. Kopech has been hammered recently, watching his ERA jump to 4.00 following a stretch in which he allowed 17 runs in 12.2 innings, but showed no such struggles this weekend against Boston. Kopech fanned seven over a combined three scoreless innings Friday and Saturday. With some cracks showing in the rotation, Kopech could be a big multi-inning piece during the postseason.www.cbssports.com
