White Sox's Michael Kopech: Fans five in loss

Hendriks was called upon to get the final five outs in Wednesday's victory over the Pirates, allowing no runs on one hit while registering two strikeouts. The closer has now collected a save in consecutive nights and his season total is up to 31. It was his third five-out save in his last six appearances as he has proven to be very versatile at the back end of the White Sox bullpen. In his last seven outings he has a 1.00 ERA and 0.67 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over nine innings pitched.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO