White Sox's Michael Kopech: Fans five in loss

 4 days ago

Kopech walked one and struck out five over 2.1 scoreless relief innings in Saturday's 9-8 extra-inning loss to Boston. The White Sox dug into the bullpen early because starter Dylan Cease was tagged for seven runs in the third inning and had shaky command throughout. Kopech has been hammered recently, watching his ERA jump to 4.00 following a stretch in which he allowed 17 runs in 12.2 innings, but showed no such struggles this weekend against Boston. Kopech fanned seven over a combined three scoreless innings Friday and Saturday. With some cracks showing in the rotation, Kopech could be a big multi-inning piece during the postseason.

White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Fills in for Moncada

Gonzalez started at third base, batted leadoff and went 0-for-5 with an RBI in Saturday's 10-7 win over the Royals. Gonzalez, who was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, filled in for an ailing Yoan Moncada, who is battling a wrist issue. The injury tends to get aggravated when swinging from the right side, so Moncada was held out against left-hander Daniel Lynch. It was the first MLB start for Gonzalez, who made his debut as a pinch hitter Friday.
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: On bench Sunday

Grandal is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Grandal gets a day off after catching Saturday night's game. He's been scorching hot at the plate recently, hitting .545 with two doubles, five home runs and 15 RBI in seven games since returning from injury. Seby Zavala is behind the dish for Sunday's series finale.
White Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Unavailable Wednesday

Manager Tony La Russa said Kimbrel was unavailable for Wednesday's win over the Pirates due to an unspecified physical issue, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. La Russa specified that it's not an arm injury, and it appears to be a minor concern since Kimbrel is expected to...
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Registers five-out save

Hendriks was called upon to get the final five outs in Wednesday's victory over the Pirates, allowing no runs on one hit while registering two strikeouts. The closer has now collected a save in consecutive nights and his season total is up to 31. It was his third five-out save in his last six appearances as he has proven to be very versatile at the back end of the White Sox bullpen. In his last seven outings he has a 1.00 ERA and 0.67 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over nine innings pitched.
Dylan Cease
Michael Kopech
White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Yields six runs in loss

Keuchel (8-8) allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks over three innings Friday, striking out one batter and taking a loss against the Royals. Keuchel gave up two runs in the second inning before Kansas City piled on four more in the third. He's now given up six runs in each of his last three appearances, inflating his ERA to 5.22 through 142.2 innings. Since the start of July, the 33-year-old lefty is 2-6 with a 7.26 ERA and a 31:22 K:BB. Keuchel is projected to take the mound in Oakland next week.
Carlos Rodón needs more time, and Michael Kopech not in position to help

Trust Lucas Giolito at your peril. As he went on the injured list with a hamstring strain, GIolito’s optimistic view of the White Sox rotation didn’t seem quite right — specifically the third pitcher referenced. “I feel like I’m going to be good,” Giolito said. “I know Lance is moving...
Max Kranick pitches solidly, but defense lets him down in 6-3 loss to White Sox

CHICAGO — Max Kranick was not perfect Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox. The Pirates right-hander, making his sixth career start in the majors, cruised through the first two innings, then pitched a scoreless third. He allowed a three-run homer to Gavin Sheets in the fourth to put the Pirates in a three-run hole, but hung in after that to see the inning through.
White Sox's Tim Anderson: No timetable for return

Manager Tony La Russa said Tuesday that Anderson (hamstring) still doesn't have a timetable to return, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Anderson has been on the 10-day IL since Aug. 29 due to a left hamstring strain, but he still hasn't returned to full health. A better timetable for the 28-year-old's return should come into focus once he's able to ramp up his activity level. Leury Garcia and Danny Mendick will continue to handle the duties at shortstop while Anderson is sidelined.
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Back in lineup

Moncada (wrist) is batting second and playing third base Sunday against the Royals, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Wrist pain kept Moncada on the bench Saturday but he's back in action for Sunday's series finale. The switch-hitting third baseman has hit .350 with three doubles and three RBI in his last 10 games.
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Making progress

Giolito (hamstring) began playing catch and could throw a bullpen session Wednesday in Oakland, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Giolito, who left Tuesday's start during the fifth inning with a strained left hamstring, was able to play catch by Thursday. He reported feeling much better Friday during his session on the field, which also included a "calculated" running program.
White Sox's Brian Goodwin: Retreats to bench

Goodwin isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Athletics. Goodwin went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout Sunday, but he'll head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Andrew Vaughn will start in right field while Gavin Sheets serves as the designated hitter.
A wild pickoff throw costs the Chicago White Sox in a 3-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics: ‘It was just one of those days’

Starter Reynaldo López threw wildly while trying to get Starling Marte at second base. The ball went to the outfield and Marte scored, giving the A’s the lead. “I executed the first one perfectly,” López said through an interpreter. “The second one I tried to be quicker with my move, I tried to do too much, tried to get Starling there and that’s when I made a mistake. When I tried to rush, that was bad.”
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Not in Thursday's lineup

Jimenez (knee) isn't starting Thursday's game against the Athletics, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Jimenez will be out of the lineup for a second straight game after he took a foul ball off his knee while in the dugout Tuesday. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench, but Billy Hamilton will start in left field and bat seventh. The White Sox are hopeful the 24-year-old will be able to return to the lineup Friday against the Red Sox, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com.
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Starts in LF

Vaughn started in left field in place of an injured Eloy Jimenez (knee) and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to Oakland. Jimenez took a hard-hit foul ball off his knee while in the dugout during Tuesday's game and was eventually removed. In addition to Wednesday's start in left field, Vaughn moved there from right field after Jimenez left Tuesday night's game. Jimenez did not work out at all Wednesday, which suggests another day in left field for Vaughn on Thursday.
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Takes second loss

Lopez (3-2) was charged with the loss Thursday against the A's after allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out two across five innings. It wasn't his best outing, but Lopez held things in check enough to give the White Sox a chance. Unfortunately, he failed to receive run support from his teammates while also dealing with defensive woes. The right-hander may not receive another chance in the rotation next week with Lucas Giolito (hamstring) and Lance Lynn (knee) nearing their returns from the injured list. Across 16 appearances (six starts) this season, Lopez is sporting a 2.05 ERA and 0.84 WHIP.
Game Thread #139: A’s vs. White Sox

The Oakland A’s are on a four-game losing streak, and they’re running out of time to climb back into the postseason race. On Wednesday they continue their matchup against the Chicago White Sox at the Coliseum, after dropping the series opener last night. Can Frankie Montas play the role of...
Frankie Montas leads A's to 5-1 win over White Sox

Frankie Montas hit his stride in the sixth inning. The middle of the White Sox lineup loomed. José Abreu struck a leadoff single. Yasmani Grandal stepped in the box with two hits on the night. Montas worked to a 2-2 count and unleashed a splitter. Grandal, one of baseball’s most disciplined hitters, waved at a pitch low enough to elude catcher Yan Gomes.
A's, White Sox hoping to improve playoff positioning

The Chicago White Sox could play a role in determining a future playoff opponent when they kick off an important six-game sequence with the opener of a three-game series against the host Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night. Chicago (79-58) begins its week well in command of the American League Central,...
White Sox vs. A's Best Bets, Odds

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The White Sox and Athletics begin a three-game series tonight in Oakland....
