Bondings 2.0 contributor whose bio can be found here. Today’s liturgical readings can be found by clicking here. In today’s Gospel, Jesus tells the crowd that whoever is to follow him must take up their cross. As a queer Catholic, I have been told many times over by other Catholics what my cross is. In their telling, “carrying my cross” as a gay person means committing to celibacy for life — no sexual relationships for me! It means accepting the violence of homophobia, or at least accepting with my role on the margins of the Church. “Of course,” I am told, “straight Catholics have crosses too — we all have crosses to carry. But because you are gay, your sexuality is your cross to bear.”

