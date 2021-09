(Woodbine) One of the top Rolling Valley Conference baseball talents has made his college decision. Woodbine senior Cory Bantam will play for DMACC.

As a junior for the Tigers, Bantam went 5-1 on the mound with a 2.30 ERA. Opponents hit .184 against him. He struck out 80 batters and walked 11 in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

At the plate he was a .453 hitter with 11 doubles, 2 home runs, and 20 RBI.