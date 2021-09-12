CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

London remembers 9/11 on 20th anniversary of attacks

By Cal Byrne
The Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA host of ceremonies were held across London to commemorate 9/11 on the 20th anniversary of the attacks. Historian Dan Snow hosted a memorial event at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park – and firefighters from Stratford Fire Brigade held a minute’s silence to make the occasion. Prime Minister Boris Johnson...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s tunnel to Ireland ‘ditched on cost grounds’

Boris Johnson’s plan for what a former aide described as “the world’s most stupid tunnel” between Scotland and Northern Ireland has been ditched as the Treasury clamps down on spending. The prime minister initially proposed a 28-mile bridge connecting Stranraer in Scotland to Larne in Northern Ireland in 2018, but...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
New York Post

Charlotte Johnson Wahl, mother of British PM Boris Johnson, dead at 79

Charlotte Johnson Wahl, the mother of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, reportedly died Monday night in a London Hospital. She was 79. Johnson Wahl, a professional painter, died “suddenly and peacefully,” her family said in a statement to the Telegraph. Her cause of death was not immediately revealed. During the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tunnel vision: Another grand Boris Johnson-inspired plan on the scrapheap

The prime minister is probably unequalled in the democratic world (leaving aside the more sycophantic dictatorships) in the number of things named after him. Boris buses, various Boris bridges, Boris Island (a putative airport in the Thames estuary that never, erm, got off the ground)… some have had more going for them than others, and some haven’t really existed outside Boris Johnson’s imagination. The latest casualty is the “Boris Tunnel”, a plan to connect Northern Ireland (and the island of Ireland) with Scotland, between Belfast and Stranraer, roughly following the present short ferry route.
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit news: PM’s Northern Ireland tunnel plan dropped as EU imports delayed to July

Boris Johnson’s plan for what a former aide described as “the world’s most stupid tunnel” between Scotland and Northern Ireland has been ditched as the Treasury clamps down on spending.The prime minister initially proposed a 28-mile bridge connecting Stranraer in Scotland to Larne in Northern Ireland in 2018, but the £15bn project was widely derided by engineers because of the practical obstacles to construction in a stretch of water which is more than 1,000 feet deep in places.An unnamed government official with knowledge of Treasury spending negotiations told the Financial Times the plans are “dead, at least for now”.Elsewhere,...
POLITICS
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Snow
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Boris Johnson
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#British Royal Family#Uk#Stratford Fire Brigade#Americans
Washington Examiner

Youngest son of Osama bin Laden feels only 'shame' and 'horror' for father's actions

The youngest son of Osama bin Laden said he is ashamed and horrified by his father's actions on Sept. 11, 2001 . "It was hard for me to believe that he had the ability to organize such a thing. That day changed our lives forever, and it was very hard to continue to live afterwards," Omar bin Laden, 40, said in an interview last week with the Jewish News Syndicate.
SOCIETY
Fox News

France issues angry response to nuclear submarine deal between U.S., U.K., and Australia

France is reacting with anger after being left out of an agreement between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia to give Australia nuclear-powered submarines. In a statement issued by French Minister Of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-yves Le Drian and Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly, the country said the decision announced on Wednesday "is contrary to the letter and spirit of the cooperation that prevailed between France and Australia, based on a relationship of political trust as well as on the development of a very high-level defence industrial and technological base in Australia."
MILITARY
ComicBook

Doctor Who Actress Tanya Fear Has Been Found

British actress Tanya Fear, known for her role in the 2018 Doctor Who episode "Arachnids in the UK," has been found after being reported missing in Los Angeles. CBS News reports having had the news confirmed by a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. Initial reports stated that Fear, 31, had last seen near The Hollywood Bowl on September 9th. She hadn't contacted friends or family in three days, though newer reports said she had been spotted at the Trader Joe's on Santa Monica Boulevard on September 12th. The Los Angeles Police Department filed a missing person report for Fear on September 9th. Fear's friends and family then set up the @FindTanyaFear Twitter account dedicated to locating her and encouraged others to tweet with the hashtag #FindTanyaFear, sharing any information they had regarding her whereabouts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
U.K.
fox29.com

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
MUSIC
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy