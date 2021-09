Since Memorial Day weekend in 2020, the intersection of 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis, the site where George Floyd was killed, has been closed off to vehicles, and the residents that surround what is now known as George Floyd Square, have adjusted to the new normal of traffic patterns. What neighbors haven't adjusted to, according to one woman's Facebook post, in which she states that she has lived "adjacent to 38th and Chicago for over 20 years" is the now regular occurrence of gunfire.

