CSMFO Job Opportunity | Executive Director

CHELAN – Heritage Heights has promoted long-term employee Deseria Bare as the new Executive Director, starting Sept. 1. Deseria has worked at Heritage Heights for 18 years and has experience fulfilling every role at the facility. Deseria started as a caregiver, earning her NAR (registered nursing assistant) and CNA (certified nursing assistant credentials) in the first six months. Her most recent role was Household Coordinator and acting backup to the community’s CEO, Amanda Ballou. Deseria was selected by Senior Services of America, the management company for Heritage Heights, and the Board of Directors after interviews with the staff and residents. She meets all the qualifications set by the Washington Administrative Codes (WACS) for Assisted Living with her years of experience and training. “I am very proud of Deseria and congratulate her. It's a happy day to see her recognized for years of accomplishment,” said Heritage Heights CEO Amanda Ballou, who is retiring in October. “The board and Senior Services of America are thrilled to promote an internal candidate. Deseria has our full support going forward.” Heritage Heights is a non-profit, community-based organization with a Board of Directors comprised of local leaders, accountable to the residents of the Lake Chelan Valley for the care of our seniors. The community offers assisted living services for older adults in and around Lake Chelan.

CHELAN, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO