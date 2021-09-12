CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSMFO Job Opportunity | Executive Director

csmfo.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are excited to announce the recruitment of CSMFO’s next Executive Director, who will take on an expanded role to include the execution of CSMFO’s strategic goals and developing strategic partnerships with other agencies, associations, and key government officials. We’ve crafted a flexible, PART-TIME, and largely remote position that will appeal to anyone who has senior-level local government finance experience and has benefited from CSMFO’s membership and professional development in the past.

news.csmfo.org

mycreativecompass.org

Executive Director

View Job Description (link): Click here to view job description. Job Description: ED job description PC+PGC 8-2021.pdf 191.70 kB. Submission Instructions: Interested applicants should submit a resume and cover letter detailing their interest in and qualifications for this position to EDsearch@pittsburghcamerata.org (no phone calls). Please submit one PDF document that includes both cover letter and resume and include your name in the file name. Questions may also be directed to the email above. For best consideration, apply by September 30, 2021. Qualified applicants will be contacted on a rolling basis. Early applications are encouraged.
Real News Network

Job opening: Director of Development

This is a full-time, exempt, management position. The Development Director is responsible for overseeing all fundraising activities for the organization. The Real News Network (TRNN) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit news organization that makes media connecting our viewers and readers to the movements, people, and perspectives that are advancing the cause of a more just, equal, and livable planet. TRNN advances a deeper understanding of the issues, contexts, and voices behind the news headlines.
dekalbcountyonline.com

Opportunity House, Inc. Announces New Executive Director

DeKalb Chamber of Commerce issued the following announcement on Sept. 2. After an extensive and rigorous search, Opportunity House, Inc. is proud to announce that Thomas Matya has accepted the position of Executive Director beginning September 7, 2021. Matya will succeed Robert Shipman, who will retire from the organization after 29 years of service, including the last 15 years as Executive Director. Shipman will remain involved with Opportunity House to assure a well-ordered transition over the coming months.
Winona Daily News

Engage Winona announces appointment of executive director

Engage Winona announced today the appointment of Marcia Ratliff as the nonprofit organization’s next executive director. After an extensive search that drew candidates from across the Midwest, Engage Winona’s board of directors appointed Ratliff by unanimous consent. “Marcia Ratliff is an incredibly creative, insightful, and vibrant leader with strong skills...
lakechelanmirror.com

Heritage Heights Promotes Deseria Bare to Executive Director

CHELAN – Heritage Heights has promoted long-term employee Deseria Bare as the new Executive Director, starting Sept. 1. Deseria has worked at Heritage Heights for 18 years and has experience fulfilling every role at the facility. Deseria started as a caregiver, earning her NAR (registered nursing assistant) and CNA (certified nursing assistant credentials) in the first six months. Her most recent role was Household Coordinator and acting backup to the community’s CEO, Amanda Ballou. Deseria was selected by Senior Services of America, the management company for Heritage Heights, and the Board of Directors after interviews with the staff and residents. She meets all the qualifications set by the Washington Administrative Codes (WACS) for Assisted Living with her years of experience and training. “I am very proud of Deseria and congratulate her. It's a happy day to see her recognized for years of accomplishment,” said Heritage Heights CEO Amanda Ballou, who is retiring in October. “The board and Senior Services of America are thrilled to promote an internal candidate. Deseria has our full support going forward.” Heritage Heights is a non-profit, community-based organization with a Board of Directors comprised of local leaders, accountable to the residents of the Lake Chelan Valley for the care of our seniors. The community offers assisted living services for older adults in and around Lake Chelan.
Daily Camera

Louisville chamber introduces new executive director

Last week, Shelley Angell completed her last day as executive director of the Louisville Chamber of Commerce. For 25 years, she has put together hundreds of events for the community and gotten to know many residents and business owners. Angell said she can’t believe how fast time has passed. “I...
csmfo.org

CSMFO Student Spotlight: Andy Flores

Andy Flores, Student Engagement Committee Member & Amber Johnson, Director of Administrative Services, City of Belvedere and Chair of the Student Engagement Committee. The CSMFO Student Engagement Committee is growing and excited to introduce a career in municipal finance to a new generation! We are excited to spotlight a recent graduate and new addition to the Student Engagement Committee, Andy Flores from the City of Anaheim. Read on for insights into Andy’s experience as a CSMFO student. If you know of any students looking to get involved or have a local college or university in need of outreach, please feel free to reach out to the Student Engagement Committee!
hrexecutive.com

5 ways to get ahead of Biden’s new employer vaccine mandate

In addition to questions about the details that have been released—including that federal employees and contractors must be vaccinated with no testing option and that private-sector employers must mandate vaccines or weekly testing—concerns about pandemic-driven shifts in how many employers operate are coming up, said Jillian Kornblatt, a labor and employment partner at Dorsey & Whitney.
sarasotamagazine.com

Transition Sarasota Names New Executive Director

Joyce Norris has been named executive director of Transition Sarasota, the Sarasota-based nonprofit that aims to develop community-driven solutions for the local food system. Prior to her new role, Norris was a Transition Sarasota board member who coordinated the organization's Suncoast Gleaning and Fruit Rescue programs. Under her guidance, volunteers rescued more than 37,000 pounds of excess produce, which were donated to local food banks, food pantries, and homeless programs.
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Convention Center Executive Director Resigns

Steve Peters, president of VenuWorks, announced today that Annette Kirklin has resigned from her role as Executive Director of the VenuWorks-managed Vicksburg Convention Center. “I am very thankful for Annette’s leadership at VenuWorks. She has made significant contributions to the convention center, the community of Vicksburg, and to VenuWorks during...
campbell.edu

Wangelin named director of Facilities Management

Campbell University announced Jason Wangelin as the new director of Facilities Management. Wangelin, who officially started the position on Sept. 1, now oversees and leads the Facilities Management team that provides complete maintenance and repair services to University facilities including new construction, renovations, space utilization assignments, safety and compliance, work orders and preventive maintenance.
freemuse.org

Freemuse welcomes its new Interim Executive Director

On 1 September, the Freemuse Executive Committee was pleased to welcome Gerd Elmark to the post of Freemuse Interim Executive Director. “With a solid background of 20 years in international development assistance, human rights and the arts, Gerd Elmark was appointed after an open, transparent, competitive and rigorous recruitment process,” said Gnanam Devadass, Freemuse Chairman.
theplaidhorse.com

Sustainable Horse Careers: Executive Director of GallopNYC

Careers in the horse world are known for long hours, low pay, and a high rate of burnout — so how do the professionals we admire manage their careers in a sustainable way? We reached out to some of our favorite people in the equine industry to find out. Today we’re chatting with James Wilson, Executive Director of GallopNYC, a therapeutic riding nonprofit in New York City.
Rappahannock News

Headwaters hires new director, executive assistant

The Headwaters Foundation announced on Thursday that now-former Executive Director Lynnie Genho stepped down from the role Sept. 1, citing the need to attend to her family. Brittany Dwyer, who had been serving since July as acting executive director, was approved by the education nonprofit’s board to become the new full-time executive director having taken office on Sept. 1.
thereminder.com

Lander-Grinspoon Academy welcomes new executive director

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY – After her recent move to the Pioneer Valley, new Lander-Grinspoon Academy (LGA) Executive Director Debra Kolodny said they are looking forward to serving the school community and expanding relationships in the area. The Northampton-based Jewish day school for children in kindergarten through sixth grade announced its choice...
Portland Tribune

Westside Economic Alliance names new executive director

Gail Greenman, a West Linn resident and former Oregon Farm Bureau lobbyist, will lead the regional group. Gail Greenman took the reins this week at the WEA, a business advocacy group in Washington and west Clackamas counties. Greenman, who lives in West Linn, previously worked as director of national affairs for the Oregon Farm Bureau, a lobbying position.
Hawk Eye

Shaw selected as Shoquoquon District executive director

After a nationwide search, Mississippi Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America has chosen a Burlington native as the new Shoquoquon District executive director. Shaw is working out of the Burlington office located at 3007 Flint Hills Drive, but will be traveling around the area as needed. Among his goals is...
bransontrilakesnews.com

Faith Community Health executive director resigns

The executive director of Faith Community Health has resigned. The organization said in a press release former executive director Kenn Tilus notified the Faith Community Health Board of Directors of his resignation. Tilus had served with the charity since January 2016. ”Kenn has always shown a passion for the care...
Bay Net

Calvert Hospice Board Of Directors Appoints Executive Director

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert Hospice Board of Directors is pleased to announce Sarah Simmons, MSN, CHPN, RN as the new Executive Director for Calvert Hospice. Sarah has served as the Interim Executive Director since April and accepted a permanent position with Calvert Hospice on September 1. “I’ve been privileged to work alongside our exceptional team for many years,” Sarah stated, “and I am so grateful to be able to continue to serve Calvert Hospice, and our community, in this role.”
