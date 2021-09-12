CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Juanita Diana Lee Koehler

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, September 4, 2021, Juanita Diana Lee Koehler, loving wife and mother of two, passed away in Walla Walla at the age of 88. Nita was born on June 9, 1933, in Fresno, Calif., to John Percy and Pearl Anna Buhler (Rupp). A graduate of Mark Keppel High School in Alhambra, Calif., she played the cello and served as a longtime caregiver for her disabled parents. After graduation, Nita worked for Title Insurance and Trust Company in Los Angeles for five years, and then in Santa Ana for six years.

