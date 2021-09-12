CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber to return to MTV VMAs after 6 years

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 4 days ago

The awards show will be held in-person at the Barclays Center in New York after holding a mostly virtual show last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will get a dose of “Bieber fever” for the first time in six years. Justin Bieber is...

rockydailynews.com

