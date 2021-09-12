CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Lewis Lee Turner

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 4 days ago

Lewis Lee Turner, of Milton-Freewater, passed away September 5, 2021, at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center in Walla Walla at the age of 94. He was born February 11, 1927, in Boswell, Oklahoma to William Henry and Minnie Maribelle (Johnson) Turner. His father was blind so Lewis went to work early in life to help support his family. He met his wife to be when they were in the first grade. She moved away for a while, but returned and Lewis started courting her. The couple married on September 16, 1946, in a double ceremony with Lewis's sister Minnie Mae Turner and Sue's brother JB Allen in Soper, Oklahoma.

