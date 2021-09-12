CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Martha Diane O’Boyle

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartha Diane O’Boyle, age 60, formally of Walla Walla, was born on September 3, 1960, and died on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, WA. Born Martha Diane Campbell in St. Paul, Minnesota, Martha grew up with her mother Margaret and father Ernie Campbell, two sisters Kathy and Debbie and one brother David. The family moved to Walla Walla in 1969 where her father became the Minister of Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church.

