GOP candidate for Gov. Jensen fighting Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Republican gubernatorial hopeful Scott Jensen says he’s drafting a proposed bill to make Minnesota a “Health Freedom Sanctuary State.”. The move comes after President Biden said he’d use his executive powers to sidestep G-O-P governors who are resisting new federal vaccine requirements. Jensen says “there will be no vaccine passports, no private sector vaccine passports. There will be no commandeering of state rights by the federal government. There will be no lockdowns. There will be no kids in masks.”kfgo.com
Comments / 0