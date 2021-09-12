Stem Cell Reviews and Reports Journal: iCell Gene Therapeutics Announces cCAR-T Clinical Publication
STONY BROOK, N.Y. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — iCell Gene Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies for hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, organ rejections and autoimmune disorders, today announced the publication of their clinical study utilizing cCAR T-cell immunotherapy to successfully treat a patient with lupus. Their CAR is directed against CD19 and BCMA surface proteins generating a cCAR with dual expression of CD19 and BCMA CAR molecules. Their cCAR is one of a kind in the family of engineered CAR T-cells researchers are studying.massachusettsnewswire.com
