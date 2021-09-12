CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stem Cell Reviews and Reports Journal: iCell Gene Therapeutics Announces cCAR-T Clinical Publication

Cover picture for the articleSTONY BROOK, N.Y. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — iCell Gene Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies for hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, organ rejections and autoimmune disorders, today announced the publication of their clinical study utilizing cCAR T-cell immunotherapy to successfully treat a patient with lupus. Their CAR is directed against CD19 and BCMA surface proteins generating a cCAR with dual expression of CD19 and BCMA CAR molecules. Their cCAR is one of a kind in the family of engineered CAR T-cells researchers are studying.

Phys.org

Stem cell model for early human embryo development

The creation of cellular structures similar to blastocysts has enabled KAUST scientists to build an in vitro model that mimics the earliest moments of human embryogenesis. A blastocyst is the first structure to develop during embryogenesis in mammals. Formed about five days after fertilization and prior to implantation in the womb, blastocysts contain the first three cell lineages of the embryo, which are vital for healthy development and organ formation. Ethical concerns severely constrain the use of human blastocysts to investigate embryo development, which has led to limited understanding of human embryogenesis and its links to developmental defects.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Central pontine myelinolysis after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation: survey in 169 consecutive transplanted patients and review of literature

Allogeneic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) is a curative option in several hematological diseases; neurologic complications are quite common and mostly occur within 100 days after HSCT, often life-threatening and representing a diagnostic and therapeutic challenge [1]. Calcineurin inhibitors (CNIs), which are commonly used as graft versus host disease (GVHD) prophylaxis can induce neurological toxicity.
SCIENCE
asu.edu

Stem cells help untangle Alzheimer's, other disease origins

The ancient Greek philosopher and historian Plutarch once wrote, "Medicine to produce health must examine disease.” And for the generations upon generations of physicians since Plutarch’s time, medicine has focused on treatments by first examining the symptoms of disease. The annals of medicine are ripe with descriptions of “poxes,” “the...
TEMPE, AZ
Genetic Engineering News

Epigenetic Changes in Aging Stem Cells Rejuvenated by Acetate

Aging brings with it thinner bones, more fractures, and an increased likelihood of osteoporosis. One reason for these aging ailments is the impaired function of the bone-marrow stem cells, which are required for the maintenance of bone integrity. Now, researchers have shown that changes in the epigenome are one reason for the reduction in stem cell function. The team from the the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Aging and CECAD Cluster of Excellence for Aging Research at the University of Cologne found that acetate was a key factor in the reversal of these changes in isolated stem cells. These findings could be relevant for the treatment of diseases such as osteoporosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An engineered IL-2 partial agonist promotes CD8 T cell stemness

Adoptive transfer of antigen-specific T cells represents a major advance in cancer immunotherapy, with robust clinical outcomes in some patients1. Both the number of transferred T cells and their differentiation state are critical determinants of effective responses2,3. T cells can be expanded with T cell receptor (TCR)-mediated stimulation and interleukin-2, but this can lead to differentiation into effector T cells4,5 and lower therapeutic efficacy6, whereas maintenance of a more stem-cell-like state before adoptive transfer is beneficial7. Here we show that H9T, an engineered interleukin-2 partial agonist, promotes the expansion of CD8+ T cells without driving terminal differentiation. H9T led to altered STAT5 signalling and mediated distinctive downstream transcriptional, epigenetic and metabolic programs. In addition, H9T treatment sustained the expression of T cell transcription factor 1 (TCF-1) and promoted mitochondrial fitness, thereby facilitating the maintenance of a stem-cell-like state. Moreover, TCR-transgenic and chimeric antigen receptor-modified CD8+ T cells that were expanded with H9T showed robust anti-tumour activity in vivo in mouse models of melanoma and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Thus, engineering cytokine variants with distinctive properties is a promising strategy for creating new molecules with translational potential.
HEALTH
Neuroscience News

Stem Cells Model Genetic Risk for Developing Alzheimer’s Disease

Summary: Stem cell study reveals astrocytes carrying the Alzheimer’s associated APOE4 gene release more cholesterol than those carrying the APOE3 gene. Findings shed light on how different versions of the APOE gene in astrocytes influence amyloid-beta production and how the oversupply of cholesterol associated with APOE4 astrocytes may promote amyloid-beta formation in Alzheimer’s patients.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Experimental Immunotherapy Cures Girl Of Autoimmune Disease

Researchers from Universitätsklinikum Erlangen, Germany, have used an experimental immunotherapy to give a teenage girl her life back, after she was diagnosed with a deadly autoimmune disease at age 16. Their research was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Troubled with severe joint pain and rashes over her...
CANCER

