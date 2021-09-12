Stem Cell Reviews and Reports Journal: iCell Gene Therapeutics Announces cCAR-T Clinical Publication

Aging brings with it thinner bones, more fractures, and an increased likelihood of osteoporosis. One reason for these aging ailments is the impaired function of the bone-marrow stem cells, which are required for the maintenance of bone integrity. Now, researchers have shown that changes in the epigenome are one reason for the reduction in stem cell function. The team from the the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Aging and CECAD Cluster of Excellence for Aging Research at the University of Cologne found that acetate was a key factor in the reversal of these changes in isolated stem cells. These findings could be relevant for the treatment of diseases such as osteoporosis.

