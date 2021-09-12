CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lime Group, LLC revamps offers for more customized digital marketing services in Southeast U.S.

By Terry Windall
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORENCE, Ala. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — As a result of continued growth and client success, Lime Group, LLC, will begin offering marketing services tailored to specific business’ needs and goals. In the past, Lime Group has offered a flat rate for access to all of their resources from website development and maintenance to social media management and print advertising. Thanks to feedback from clients and the expansion of services, the company will now be offering customized services so that everyone pays for what they need and no more.

