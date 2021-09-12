Lime Group, LLC revamps offers for more customized digital marketing services in Southeast U.S.

I moved recently and was subjected to some of the worst customer service I have ever experienced. In one instance, a pair of bunk beds I paid for was sold to someone else. In another, I tried to return a refrigerator, but the big-box store I purchased the appliance from kept me on hold over the phone for more than 30 minutes before hanging up on me. Beyond that, I had several fruitless experiences with contractors who didn’t follow up with a quote or show up to work.

